Vietnam’s VinFast to set up US$500 million EV facilities in India

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast signed an agreement on Saturday to set up its first manufacturing facilities in India, as the ambitious company seeks to penetrate the world’s third-largest vehicle market.

VinFast and the southern state of Tamil Nadu agreed to work towards an investment of up to US$2 billion, with an intended commitment of US$500 million for the first five years of the project, according to a joint statement.

Construction on the project’s EV and battery manufacturing plants is expected to start this year and generate 3,000 to 3,500 jobs locally, the statement said.

Workers assemble electric cars at a VinFast factory in Haiphong, Vietnam, in September 2023. Photo: AP

Reuters reported on Wednesday that VinFast would open its first Indian manufacturing facility in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, where it would make EV batteries.