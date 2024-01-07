Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr has signed into law a bill making it easier for taxpayers to pay their taxes, his office said on Sunday, in a bid to increase the revenues his government needs to boost infrastructure spending.

“The law will modernise and increase the efficiency and effectiveness of tax administration and strengthen taxpayer rights and allow the government to capture as many taxpayers as possible into the tax net,” his office said in a statement.

Called the “Ease of Paying Taxes Act”, the new law simplifies procedures by allowing taxpayers to electronically or manually file tax returns with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), any authorised agent bank or authorised tax software provider.

Ferdinand Marcos Jnr, who was elected president in June 2022, has outlined an ambitious plan for his six-year term in office that focuses on fiscal management and infrastructure upgrades. Photo: AP

The new law also allows non-residents to register for these facilities, in a bid to attract foreign investors and make it easier for them to do business in the Philippines.