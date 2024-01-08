Marcos Jnr ‘always available’ to meet Duterte amid cracks in Philippine alliance between country’s political families
- Duterte, the former president, said he wants to talk to his successor about the suspension of a supporter’s broadcast company
- This shows growing cracks in alliance of Philippines ’ largest political families that produced wins in 2022 for Marcos and VP Sara Duterte, Rodrigo’s daughter
Duterte on Saturday denied any involvement in moves that will undermine his successor after a former senator said people allied with the ex-president are agitating active military members.
Marcos is “always available” to meet with Duterte, his Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said on Sunday, after the former president said he wants to talk to his successor about the suspension of a supporter’s broadcast company.
Did ICC enter the Philippines to probe ex-leader Duterte’s anti-drug campaign?
Around the same time, Sara Duterte was assailed by Marcos’s allies in Congress over her request for confidential funds after questions arose on how she spent a similar slush budget the prior year. The chatter over simmering military discontent allegedly fanned by Duterte supporters was first brought up in November by ex-Senator Antonio Trillanes, a known critic of the former president. Trillanes repeated his accusations over the weekend.
Duterte made a death threat on Philippines TV. Now the show has been suspended
Last month, Philippine regulators halted a television programme that regularly featured a Duterte broadcast by Sonshine Media Network International linked to evangelist Apollo Quiboloy. Days later, the government suspended Sonshine for 30 days for violating the terms of its franchise. Quiboloy is a known supporter of Duterte.
Duterte is “comfortable” with Marcos and isn’t looking for someone to replace the current leader, he said during a briefing with reporters in southern Davao City on Saturday.