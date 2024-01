Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr has offered to meet with former leader Rodrigo Duterte amid rumours of a brewing destabilisation being linked to his predecessor.

Duterte on Saturday denied any involvement in moves that will undermine his successor after a former senator said people allied with the ex-president are agitating active military members.

Marcos is “always available” to meet with Duterte, his Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said on Sunday, after the former president said he wants to talk to his successor about the suspension of a supporter’s broadcast company.