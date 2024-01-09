Stampa was sentenced to six months in jail and barred from operating for one year, according to the ruling.

“Congratulations to all Malaysians! The efforts by this [government] in addressing and putting a stop to the Sulu Fraud have not been in vain,” Law Minister Azalina Othman Said wrote on X , formerly known as Twitter.

Historical territory of the Sultanate of Sulu. Graphic: SCMP

The dispute stems from an 1878 deal between European colonists and the Sultan of Sulu for use of his territory, which spanned parts of the southern Philippines and present-day Malaysia on the island of Borneo.

Malaysia paid a token sum annually to the sultan’s heirs to honour the agreement but stopped in 2013, prompting the heirs to seek arbitration, which has been funded by Therium, a London-based firm that provides financing for litigation and arbitration cases.

Stampa’s fees after delivering the award came to about US$2.3 million, court documents showed. The heirs, who suffered a setback in June 2023 after a Paris court upheld the Malaysian government’s challenge against a partial award, are also trying to strengthen their case in Madrid.

They filed a criminal case against the Spanish justice system in December 2023, claiming that a court clerk in Madrid improperly sent an email ordering Stampa to step down from the case.