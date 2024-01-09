Spanish court convicts arbitrator who awarded US$15 billion to Sultan of Sulu’s heirs in Malaysia land feud case
- Gonzalo Stampa was accused by a Spanish state prosecutor and Malaysia of failing to comply with a Madrid ruling to drop the case and instead moving it to a Paris court
- In 2022, Stampa awarded US$14.9 billion to the Sultan of Sulu’s heirs, who have sought to enforce the award against Malaysian state-owned assets around the world
Stampa was sentenced to six months in jail and barred from operating for one year, according to the ruling.
Malaysia paid a token sum annually to the sultan’s heirs to honour the agreement but stopped in 2013, prompting the heirs to seek arbitration, which has been funded by Therium, a London-based firm that provides financing for litigation and arbitration cases.
Stampa’s fees after delivering the award came to about US$2.3 million, court documents showed. The heirs, who suffered a setback in June 2023 after a Paris court upheld the Malaysian government’s challenge against a partial award, are also trying to strengthen their case in Madrid.
They filed a criminal case against the Spanish justice system in December 2023, claiming that a court clerk in Madrid improperly sent an email ordering Stampa to step down from the case.