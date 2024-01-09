Poa, a Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP), had asked for an update on CPIB’s investigation of Iswaran.

In a written answer to Progress Singapore Party’s Hazel Poa, Chan, replying on behalf of the Prime Minister, said the case is currently being reviewed by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

The investigation by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) into Transport Minister S Iswaran has concluded, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday.

“I understand that there is much public interest in this matter,” Chan said.

“I want to give my assurance that this case will be put through the due legal process.”

He noted that CPIB has completed a “robust and thorough investigation”, and the matter is now before AGC.

“It would therefore not be appropriate to comment on the matter at this juncture,” he said.

On July 12 last year, CPIB first revealed that Iswaran was assisting with an investigation into a case uncovered by the anti-graft agency.

Two days later, CPIB said the Transport Minister had in fact been arrested on July 11 and subsequently released on bail. Hotel Properties Limited managing director Ong Beng Seng was arrested on the same day.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong subsequently placed Iswaran on a leave of absence. Lee also said in August that Iswaran had his pay reduced to S$8,500 (US$6,390) a month until further notice. Iswaran continues to draw the full annual MP allowance of S$192,500.

Singapore’s Minister for Transport and Minister-in-charge for Trade Relations S. Iswaran delivers his opening address at the Changi Aviation Summit in Singapore on May 17, 2022. Photo: AFP

Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat has taken over as Acting Minister for Transport in Iswaran’s absence.

Few details have been released about the CPIB probe into Iswaran. It is not known what he is being investigated for or what his bail quantum was.

When asked by CNA when the probe was completed, CPIB echoed Chan’s comments and said that “it would not be appropriate to comment further on the matter at this juncture”.