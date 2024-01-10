He was responding to the proposal by actor Rosyam Nor in the Hitam Putih Kehidupan podcast that prostitution dens should be made available for the “convenience” of male foreigners, particularly those who have left their wives behind in their home countries.

“We have to follow the law. Opening of brothels will never be allowed in Malaysia. No way,” Bernama quoted him as saying on Tuesday.

Fahmi said that anything that needs to be implemented in the country must be done according to existing laws.

Fahmi also agreed with the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar that the proposal contradicts both civil and sharia laws.

“I think the religious minister’s statement calls for sincere self-reflection by all of us. I agree with him, you cannot treat this kind of thing,” Fahmi said.

When asked whether the government would start regulating podcast content following such a proposal, he said: “We don’t have a plan yet, but you just gave me an idea.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Mohd Na’im said Rosyam’s proposal is clearly against the principles of Islamic teachings and Maqasid al-Sharia (Islamic law).

He said under the Sharia Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997 (Act 559), there are several provisions related to prostitution, including Subsection 21, which pertains to prostitution; Section 22, which addresses procurers (individuals acting as intermediaries between a woman and a man for any purpose contrary to sharia law); and Section 23, which deals with extramarital sex.

In addition, the Sharia Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997 prescribes penalties for anyone who organises, encourages or promotes others to commit any vice as stipulated under Section 35 of Act 559.

“The proposal must be opposed by every sector of society,” Mohd Na’im said in a statement.

Calling the proposal unacceptable, Mohd Na’im said it has sparked controversy in the community, considering that prostitution is illegal in Malaysia.

“The public is advised not to issue any statement that may cause polemics or issues that are against the teachings of Islam,” he added.