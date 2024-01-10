He had pleaded guilty to three charges for using criminal force to outrage the modesty of a person.

For what the prosecution called a “sustained campaign of harassment” on the teenager, Ng Mun Kwong, 54, was sentenced to 24 weeks’ jail on Tuesday.

Four other similar charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

The victim’s name cannot be published under a gag order to protect the identity of the teenager.

The court heard that at the time of the offence, Ng was the assistant manager at fast food chain Shake Shack in Jewel Changi Airport, while the teen was a part-time worker.

On March 9 last year, the teen reported for work at 2.30pm (local time) and was asked to follow Ng to the male toilet on level four.

While they rode the escalator from level two to level four, Ng rubbed the teen’s abdomen, close to his private part.

As this was the first time that Ng had touched him inappropriately, the teen tried not to think about it.

The teen’s shift was supposed to end at 8.30pm, but Ng offered to let him work until 10pm. The teen agreed to the extension as he wanted to earn more money.

However, Ng informed the teen that since he would be working more hours, the teen would have to take an hour-long break with him.

Sometime after 4pm, Ng asked the teen to take a break and follow him to get food.

On the way to the fast food outlet, Ng placed his right hand over the teen’s shoulders and rubbed his chest while they rode the escalator down.

This time, the teen pushed Ng’s hand off his chest.

While they were waiting for their food, Ng repeatedly touched the teenager’s thigh.

When the food arrived, Ng kissed the right side of the teen’s neck before offering him an onion ring.

After eating, the teen was about to put his mask back on when Ng asked the teen to kiss him.

Even though the teen did not comply, Ng went on to kiss his cheek, near his lips.

Ng carried on hugging, kissing and touching the teen on various occasions throughout his shift.

The teen did not resist because he did not want to offend Ng who could refuse to give the teen working hours.

But the next day, the teenager reported Ng to the general manager.

Shake Shack suspended Ng, while the teen subsequently lodged a police report.

Seeking a jail term of between 22 and 30 weeks, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Tung Shou Pin argued that Ng had exploited his position of trust as he was his superior who determined if the victim could work and what work he could do.

DPP Tung said that Ng was also persistent in inappropriately touching the victim on seven occasions on the same day, carrying out a “sustained campaign of harassment”.

“Workplace sexual harassment is particularly heinous and victims are more vulnerable as their predator is someone who works closely with them and their peers, making it more difficult to put a stop to such acts,” the prosecutor said.

For each charge of using criminal force to outrage the modesty of a person, Ng could have been jailed for up to three years, fined or caned, or with any combination of these punishments.