Indonesia is reviving plans to construct a giant sea wall in the latest of measures to prevent its capital city of Jakarta from sinking at a faster rate.

The project will require three phases of construction extending past the year 2040, with the first two stages requiring 164.1 trillion rupiah (US$10.5 billion) in funding, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on Wednesday at an event in Jakarta unveiling the latest plan for the sea wall.

He didn’t say how much money is needed for the third phase.

While the idea has been tossed around for more than a decade, a proposal to build a sea wall was recently revived as Jakarta becomes the fastest-sinking megacity.