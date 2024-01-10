Malaysia 1MDB scandal: ex-PM Najib’s royal pardon ruling expected this month
- The Pardons Board is set to meet later this month and is likely to decide on Najib Razak’s application for a royal pardon, local media said
- The former PM is serving a 12-year jail term for graft linked to state fund 1MDB scandal which US and Malaysian investigators estimate US$4.5 billion was stolen
Reuters was unable to independently verify the report.
Government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil, who is the communications minister, declined direct comment on the report, telling reporters any decision on Najib’s application was the prerogative of the king and the Pardons Board.
The office of the attorney general, a member of the Board, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The king plays a largely ceremonial role in Malaysia, but can pardon convicted people among discretionary powers granted by the federal constitution.
First convicted in 2020, Najib started his prison term in August 2022 after Malaysia’s top court rejected his final appeal, making him the first premier in the country’s history to be jailed. He also faces other trials on corruption charges.
Should Najib’s bid for a royal pardon be granted, it could shorten his sentence, and raise further doubts on Anwar’s commitment to fighting graft.