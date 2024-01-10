Reuters was unable to independently verify the report.

Government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil, who is the communications minister, declined direct comment on the report, telling reporters any decision on Najib’s application was the prerogative of the king and the Pardons Board.

The office of the attorney general, a member of the Board, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

11:20 The legacy of Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal on politics and corruption-fighting The legacy of Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal on politics and corruption-fighting

The king plays a largely ceremonial role in Malaysia, but can pardon convicted people among discretionary powers granted by the federal constitution.

In 2018, then King Sultan Muhammad V pardoned current Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim , imprisoned at the time on charges of sodomy and corruption that he says were politically motivated.

First convicted in 2020, Najib started his prison term in August 2022 after Malaysia’s top court rejected his final appeal, making him the first premier in the country’s history to be jailed. He also faces other trials on corruption charges.

Should Najib’s bid for a royal pardon be granted, it could shorten his sentence, and raise further doubts on Anwar’s commitment to fighting graft.