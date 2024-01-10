500,000 homes in Malaysia’s ‘Silicon Valley’ hit by ‘absurd’ 4-day water cut

About 100 water tanks have been deployed to help ease the situation, but some residents expressed anger over the disruption.

Most schools have closed, and some hospitals have postponed minor surgeries.

The disruption has forced hundreds of manufacturers in Penang state – often dubbed the “Silicon Valley of the East” – to suspend operations.

“Four days without running water is absurd,” said Ooi Chin Hock, a former investment banker who filled up six large plastic containers to stockpile water at his home.

“[This is]a black dot on the state,” he added.

Technicians carrying out the repair works at the Sungai Dua water treatment plant, which supplies water to about 80 per cent of the state, were replacing two huge leaking and rusted water valves.

Leaky pipes in other locations would also be replaced during the four-day interruption.

“Work is progressing as planned,” Penang Water Supply Corporation chief executive K. Pathmanathan told reporters.

Pathmanathan said they hoped for a gradual resumption of water supply from Thursday.

Lee Teong Li of the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers in Penang said most of its members would close for the first two days and hope for some partial water supply resumption after that.

More than half a million residents of Penang, Malaysia -- often described as the “Silicon Valley of the East” will be without water because of work at a water treatment plant. Photo: Shutterstock

“We will run into millions of dollars in losses. We will lose revenue, since we have to pay for workers while being shut down,” he said.