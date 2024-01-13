In the letter issued by Messrs Shafee and Co, Najib’s defence team contended that the statements by several individuals in the documentary, including former attorney general Tommy Thomas and Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown, were in contempt of court as Najib’s 1MDB corruption trial was still ongoing at the High Court.

In the letter dated January 11, the team urged the government to have the documentary removed and restrain the platform from further screening it.

It was addressed to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Mohamad Salim Fateh Din and MCMC chief compliance officer Zulkairnain Mohd Yasin.

The letter was also forwarded to the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex deputy registrar, Attorney General Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh, and the prosecution at the Attorney General’s Chambers.

On Monday, Najib’s lead counsel Muhammad Shafee Abdullah had said before High Court judge Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah during the 1MDB trial that they were seeking to remove the 98-minute show off the platform for what they called “subjudicial and contemptuous” content.

Meanwhile, Anwar also said the government will study the impact of the Japanese rail firms’ decision to opt out of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail (HSR) project.

“Will look into it, I just received the report,” Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said.

According to a Kyodo News report, the Japanese firms have decided to drop their plans to get involved in a high-speed rail project as sources said it “will be too risky without the Malaysian government’s financial support”.

In July 2023, MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd (MyHSR) launched a request for information (RFI) process to enable the private sector to formally submit concept proposals for the HSR project through a public-private partnership model.

It also held an RFI briefing for the project, which reportedly attracted over 700 local and international participants.

The implementation of the RFI process also signifies the government’s initiative to revive the HSR project through new financing mechanisms and execution models, as well as efforts to enhance rail transport infrastructure and boost the country’s economy.

The RFI deadline for the project is January 15.