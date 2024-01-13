The survey polled 1,905 Singaporeans aged between 21 and 79 from June to July 2022. It is the third and latest edition of a longitudinal study, with earlier editions done in 2011 and 2016.

The 2022 Quality of Life survey also found that from 2016 to 2022, Singaporeans have enjoyed life less, and have felt a decreased sense of achievement, control and purpose.

Singaporeans are less happy today compared to five years ago, although those who have a more balanced view of life were generally more satisfied, a survey by the National University of Singapore (NUS) found.

Across the three surveys, the satisfaction of the respondents from Singapore with their overall quality of life consistently declined.

The mean satisfaction rating with one’s overall quality of life was 4.38 in 2022, compared with 4.81 in 2016 and 4.83 in 2011 - with a higher index indicating a higher satisfaction level.

The NUS researchers acknowledged the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic could have on the well-being of Singaporeans and asked respondents to reflect on the last two years of the pandemic – between mid-2020 and mid-2022 – as they answered the questions in the 2022 survey.

The survey found a correlation between high incomes and happiness, although this is not always the case. There were exceptions where people with higher household incomes reported lower levels of well-being than those in lower household income brackets.

For the survey, participants were asked to rank the importance of nine values: sense of belonging, excitement, fun and enjoyment in life, warm relationships with others, self-fulfilment, being well-respected, sense of accomplishment, security and self-respect.

Singaporeans consistently gave the lowest priority to “excitement” across the three surveys in 2011, 2016 and 2022.

These findings were published in a book launched on Thursday, titled Happiness and Wellbeing in Singapore – Beyond Economic Prosperity.

It was written by Associate Professor Siok Kuan Tambyah, honorary fellow Tan Soo Jiuan and PhD candidate Yuen Wei Lun from the NUS Business School.

In the conclusion of their book, the authors wrote: “While results of the 2022 Quality of Life survey painted a gloomy picture of declining well-being among Singaporeans, there are some bigger takeaways that we hope readers could glean from this book.

“One key point to note, among many others, is that while there are some established routes to improve one’s life satisfaction or affective well-being, there is also room for many different pathways to happiness.

“By understanding what truly makes us happy, all of us can cultivate and integrate positive mindsets and practices in our daily lives that enhance our well-being.”