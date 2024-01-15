The ringgit’s advance in the last two months of 2023 proved fleeting, as apparent attempts to oust Anwar unnerved investors. The currency is about 3 per cent away from a 25-year low reached in October.

“The Malaysian ringgit is cheap, no doubt, but there’s no catalyst for a revaluation shift,” said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Singapore. “There’s still no exciting stories coming out of Malaysia, and the coalition government appears still fragile.”

He expects the currency to slip about 2 per cent from Friday’s close to 4.75 versus the dollar in the first half of this year. In October, the ringgit slumped to nearly 4.8, the weakest since January 1998, the height of the Asian financial crisis

The ringgit has slid more than 1 per cent in January, adding to losses from the previous three years.

Near-term weakness in oil prices is another “headwind to the ringgit via the trade channel, given that Malaysia is a net energy exporter,” said Nicholas Chia, a macro strategist at Standard Chartered Plc.

The slow recovery in China , Malaysia’s largest trading partner, is also hurting the ringgit. Weaker-than-expected purchasing managers index data showed growth momentum in Asia’s largest economy has declined further, while any policy easing by the Chinese central bank may have little impact.

Investors will be keeping a close eye on Malaysia’s trade data due January 19 after a trade surplus in November declined to the lowest level since May 2020. The government will also publish advance gross domestic product data on the same day.