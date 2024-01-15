In Malaysia, Anwar’s frail coalition government, uncertainty over Najib’s royal pardon ruling add to ringgit’s woes
- PM Anwar’s fragile coalition, and uncertainty over how incarcerated ex-premier Najib Razak’s application for a royal pardon would play out looms over the market
- The ringgit has slid more than 1 per cent in January, and is about 3 per cent away from a 25-year low reached in October
The ringgit’s advance in the last two months of 2023 proved fleeting, as apparent attempts to oust Anwar unnerved investors. The currency is about 3 per cent away from a 25-year low reached in October.
“The Malaysian ringgit is cheap, no doubt, but there’s no catalyst for a revaluation shift,” said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Singapore. “There’s still no exciting stories coming out of Malaysia, and the coalition government appears still fragile.”
The ringgit has slid more than 1 per cent in January, adding to losses from the previous three years.
Near-term weakness in oil prices is another “headwind to the ringgit via the trade channel, given that Malaysia is a net energy exporter,” said Nicholas Chia, a macro strategist at Standard Chartered Plc.
Investors will be keeping a close eye on Malaysia’s trade data due January 19 after a trade surplus in November declined to the lowest level since May 2020. The government will also publish advance gross domestic product data on the same day.