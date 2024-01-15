Apart from the Second Thomas Shoal, locally known as Ayungin, the Philippines occupies eight other features in the South China Sea, and considers them part of its exclusive economic zone.

The plans come amid heightened tensions between the Philippines and China, both of whom claim territory in the South China Sea and have traded accusations of aggressive behaviour in the strategic waterway.

Marcos told the military to gain international allies’ support as it continues to shift its focus from domestic security to territorial defence, according to Brawner. The armed forces will also form a team against cyber threats, the military chief added.

The features include Thitu island, the biggest and most strategically important in the South China Sea. Known locally as Pag-asa, Thitu lies about 300 miles (480km) west of the Philippine province of Palawan.

The military wants to bring a desalination machine for troops living aboard the BRP Sierra Madre , a rusting warship that the Philippines deliberately grounded on Second Thomas Shoal in 1999 to assert its sovereignty claim, he said.

Philippines’ military chief General Romeo Brawner Jnr said his country will develop islands in the South China Sea that it considers part of its territory to make them more habitable for troops. Photo: AP

Defying China , the Philippines last year ramped up troop rotation and resupply missions to the vessel in the Spratly Islands.

Besides the Philippines, Brunei, mainland China, Malaysia Taiwan and Vietnam have competing claims of sovereignty in the South China Sea, a conduit for goods in excess of US$3 trillion every year.

Also included in the military’s modernisation plans is the acquisition of more ships, radars and aircraft as the Philippines shifts its focus to territorial from internal defence, Brawner said.