South China Sea: Philippines to develop occupied islands in disputed waters amid China tensions
- The Philippines’ military chief Romeo Brawner said the nation plans to develop its outposts in the South China Sea, and acquire more ships and radars
- The plans come amid heightened tensions between the Philippines and China, who have traded accusations of aggressive behaviour in the strategic waterway
Apart from the Second Thomas Shoal, locally known as Ayungin, the Philippines occupies eight other features in the South China Sea, and considers them part of its exclusive economic zone.
Marcos told the military to gain international allies’ support as it continues to shift its focus from domestic security to territorial defence, according to Brawner. The armed forces will also form a team against cyber threats, the military chief added.
The features include Thitu island, the biggest and most strategically important in the South China Sea. Known locally as Pag-asa, Thitu lies about 300 miles (480km) west of the Philippine province of Palawan.
Also included in the military’s modernisation plans is the acquisition of more ships, radars and aircraft as the Philippines shifts its focus to territorial from internal defence, Brawner said.