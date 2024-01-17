The incident occurred in the afternoon in Suphan Buri province about 120km (74.56 miles) north of Bangkok, police said, according to a video shared with media of the prime minister being briefed by telephone.

“Eighteen found dead, confirmed,” the rescuer said, revising down his earlier estimate of 20.

At least 18 people have died after an explosion at a fireworks factory in central Thailand on Wednesday, a rescuer said.

“We cannot tell whether all the workers were killed. The officials are entering the site to investigate. They have not found any survivors,” Provincial governor, Nattapat Suwanprateep, told Reuters.

“There were deaths, we are checking how many people died,” police colonel Theerapoj Rawangban told AFP.

“We do not see more damage toward other houses or people who live in the [nearby] community,” he added.

Debris in a field after an explosion at a fireworks factory near Sala Khao township in Thailand’s Suphan Buri province. Photo: Anuwat Shoprom/Handout/AFP

There was no indication of what may have caused the explosion.

Images shared by the local rescue service showed metal debris littered on the ground, and a huge plume of black smoke.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was briefed on the explosion while at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and urged a swift investigation.

“The prime minister ordered an inspection of the plant to see if it was operating legally and if the explosion was caused by negligence. The law must be enforced to the fullest extent because there are innocent deaths and injuries,” Srettha’s office said.

Explosions at workshops producing firecrackers and other pyrotechnics are not uncommon in Thailand.

Ten people died, and more than 100 were injured, after an explosion in a fireworks warehouse in Sungai Kolok town in southern Narathiwat province last year.

The Southeast Asian kingdom also has a poor safety record in the construction sector, and deadly accidents are common.

More to follow …