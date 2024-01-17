Thailand’s jailed former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra qualifies for release on parole next month due to his age and health, a corrections department official said on Wednesday.

Billionaire Thaksin, 74, was hospitalised with high blood pressure and chest tightness within hours of his dramatic return to Thailand in August from 15 years of self-imposed exile to serve an eight-year sentence for abuse of power.

His sentence was commuted to a year following a royal pardon.

The corrections department last week extended his stay in a police hospital, citing the need to monitor his health.