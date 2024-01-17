“We would like to build up our capabilities in order for us to be a more effective contributor to regional stability.”

“The alliance with the US is extremely strong,” Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jnr said in an interview with Bloomberg News on Wednesday in his office in Manila.

The Philippines is planning “more robust” military activities with the US and its allies in the face of a “more aggressive” China, the Southeast Asian nation’s top defence official said.

The Philippines is building on a stronger partnership with the US under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr to expand ties with “other allies and like-minded countries” including Australia, Japan, the UK and Canada amid the threat of China’s “domination” in the South China Sea.

As the US heads into a crucial election in November, Teodoro hopes that Washington’s defence strategy in the Indo-Pacific will not waver.

“A lot has been invested already on both sides,” Teodoro said, referring to the US and Philippine engagements. Ensuring security in the Indo-Pacific and rights of passage in the vital trade route benefits not only the US and its allies but the entire global economy, according to the defence minister.

The deeper defence ties have drawn criticism from China, with its top diplomat warning Manila last month against colluding with “malicious external forces.” Beijing has expansive claims in the South China Sea, and has recently clashed with Philippine vessels in the contested waters.

The Philippines’ defence secretary on Wednesday also accused a Chinese foreign ministry official of insulting president Marcos during a news briefing, stooping to what he called “low and gutter-level talk.”

Teodoro in a statement also accused spokesperson Mao Ning of “spouting state-sanctioned propaganda and disinformation”.

The defence secretary was reacting to Mao’s remarks on Tuesday telling Marcos to “read more books to properly understand the ins and outs of the Taiwan issue” after he had congratulated the democratically governed island’s election winner Lai Ching-te, referring to him as president.

“It is unfortunate that the [Chinese] ministry of foreign affairs spokesperson stooped to such low and gutter-level talk – resorting to insulting our president and the Filipino nation, and further debasing herself, the ministry, and [the] party she represents in the process,” Teodoro said in a statement.

China’s embassy in Manila and its foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Teodoro’s comments, the latest in a succession of rhetorical spats between Beijing and staunch US-ally Manila.

The congratulatory remarks on Monday by Marcos were followed by his foreign ministry reaffirming the country’s “One China policy” and stressing that the message of Marcos intended to recognise the Philippines and Taiwan’s “mutual interests”, including 200,000 Filipino workers in the democratically governed island.