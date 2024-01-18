He said that the department personnel had to break down the entrance to the premises after the occupants refused to cooperate.

Immigration director general Ruslin Jusoh said the operation was based on public tip-offs and intelligence made over a month.

Those arrested in the 11pm operation comprised 14 Chinese men and three local men in their 20s and 30s.

Ruslin said that all the Chinese suspects had failed to produce valid identification and travel documents, which were believed to be still held by the syndicate.

Meanwhile, the three local men, believed to be caretakers of the syndicate’s premises, were arrested to assist the investigation.

He said that the team also seized 16 laptops, 10 computer monitors, 45 mobile phones and two tablets, with one of the tablets believed to be used as a closed-circuit camera decoder, some ICT equipment and utility bills for the premises.

“All the immigrants were arrested on suspicion of committing an offence under the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Passport Act 1966 and the Immigration Regulations 1963, and were taken to the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department for further action,” he said.

He reiterated that the Immigration Department will not compromise on any party which tries to commit any offence under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Passport Act 1966, especially Malaysians who try to conspire to protect illegal immigrants in this country.

“I also urge any party who has information about the whereabouts of immigrants around the capital to pass on the details of this matter to the Immigration Department immediately,” he said.