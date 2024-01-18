A video appearing to be from the incident, shared by the Malaysian news outlet UtusanTV on TikTok, shows the small snake slithering above the overhead bin.

CNN reported that the incident occurred on January 13 on Flight FD3015.

An AirAsia Thailand flight from Bangkok to Phuket erupted into chaos after passengers discovered a live snake in an overhead luggage bin, according to CNN.

In the video, a flight attendant can be seen trying to capture it with a water bottle, before switching to a garbage bag.

TikTok users in the comments referred to the 2006 movie, “Snakes on a Plane,” which starred Samuel L. Jackson and involved dozens of venomous snakes being released onto a passenger plane.

In a statement to CNN, the head of corporate safety for the airline, Phol Poompuang, said that the snake sighting was a “very rare incident” and that flight attendants are “well trained to handle” such an occurrence.

Phol also told CNN that certain passengers were relocated from the area as a precautionary measure, and that the flight landed without incident.

The airline said that the aircraft was inspected by engineering and safety teams once it was on the ground, followed by a deep clean and fumigation before it resumed operations, CNN reported.

It’s unclear what type of snake it was.

A cabin crew member trying to catch a snake on a flight from Bangkok to Phuket. Photo: Handout

Business Insider contacted AirAsia Thailand to confirm whether the video was of the January 13 incident, but the airline did not immediately respond to BI’s request for comment.

Last year, BI reported on an incident in which a South African pilot had to make a mid-flight emergency landing when he noticed a deadly cobra slithering next to him.