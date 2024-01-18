South China Morning Post
Demonstrators protest the amendment of the lese-majesty law, in in November 2021. A Thai appeal court sentenced a pro-democracy activist to 50 years for his royal insults. Photo: Reuters
Thailand jails pro-democracy activist for record 50 years for royal insults on Facebook

  • An appeal court in Chiang Rai sentenced Mongkol Thirakot, a former pro-democracy activist, to a total of 50 years over posts on his Facebook account
  • He was initially sentenced to 28 years by a lower criminal court, but was found guilty on 11 more counts during his appeal, leading to the longer sentence
A Thai man was given a 50-year prison sentence on Thursday for criticising the monarchy – the longest jail term ever handed down under the kingdom’s strict royal insult laws, a legal rights group said.

The record-breaking sentence comes after several years in which Thailand has ramped up use of the controversial legislation against pro-democracy protesters in what critics say is a tactic to silence dissent.
An appeal court in the northern city of Chiang Rai sentenced Mongkol Thirakot, 30, a former pro-democracy activist to a total of 50 years over posts on his personal Facebook account.
Thai political activist Mongkhon Thirakot flashes the pro-democracy gesture of a three-finger salute. He was given a 50-year jail sentence for insulting the monarchy, on Thursday. Photo: SCMPOST

He was initially sentenced to 28 years by a lower criminal court, but was found guilty on 11 more counts during his appeal, leading to the longer sentence.

“The appeal court sentenced Mongkol Thirakot to 22 years for 112 over his 27 Facebook posts, in addition to the 28-year sentence already passed by the preliminary court. His total jail sentence is 50 years,” Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) said in a statement.

The lese-majesty law, which shields King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his close family from criticism, is often referred to as 112 in Thailand after the relevant section of the criminal code.

TLHR said the sentence was the longest handed down for royal defamation, beating the previous record of 43 years imposed on a woman in 2021.

Mongkol, who owns an online clothing store, was first arrested in 2021 during a protest demanding the release of political prisoners.

Youth-led demonstrations in 2020 and 2021 saw tens of thousands take to the streets, with many demanding changes to the strict lese-majesty laws.
Mongkol Thirakhot poses outside the Chiang Rai Provincial Court in 2023. Photo: SCMPOST

TLHR said Mongkol would apply for an appeal against the sentence at the Supreme Court.

More than 250 activists have been charged under lese-majesty laws since the 2020 protest movement began, according to TLHR.

On Wednesday, one of the main protest leaders, lawyer Arnon Nampa, had his four-year lese-majesty sentence increased by another four years.
