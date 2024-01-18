He was initially sentenced to 28 years by a lower criminal court, but was found guilty on 11 more counts during his appeal, leading to the longer sentence.

A Thai man was given a 50-year prison sentence on Thursday for criticising the monarchy – the longest jail term ever handed down under the kingdom’s strict royal insult laws, a legal rights group said.

“The appeal court sentenced Mongkol Thirakot to 22 years for 112 over his 27 Facebook posts, in addition to the 28-year sentence already passed by the preliminary court. His total jail sentence is 50 years,” Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) said in a statement.

The lese-majesty law, which shields King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his close family from criticism, is often referred to as 112 in Thailand after the relevant section of the criminal code.

02:25 Thai metal band challenges royal insult law Thai metal band challenges royal insult law

TLHR said the sentence was the longest handed down for royal defamation, beating the previous record of 43 years imposed on a woman in 2021.

Mongkol, who owns an online clothing store, was first arrested in 2021 during a protest demanding the release of political prisoners.

Youth-led demonstrations in 2020 and 2021 saw tens of thousands take to the streets, with many demanding changes to the strict lese-majesty laws.

Mongkol Thirakhot poses outside the Chiang Rai Provincial Court in 2023. Photo: SCMPOST

TLHR said Mongkol would apply for an appeal against the sentence at the Supreme Court.

More than 250 activists have been charged under lese-majesty laws since the 2020 protest movement began, according to TLHR.