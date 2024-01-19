A landslide set off by days of heavy rain buried a house where people were holding Christian prayers in the southern Philippines, killing at least 10 people, including five children, officials said Friday.

Two people were injured, and at least one more villager remained unaccounted for following the landslide in a remote mountain village in the gold-mining town of Monkayo in Davao de Oro province, said Ednar Dayanghirang, the regional chief of the government’s Office of Civil Defence.

Three more bodies were found on Friday, after the search was paused on Thursday afternoon due to the risk of another landslide.