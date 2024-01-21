Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr has drawn flak on social media for his use of a presidential helicopter to attend a concert by British rock band Coldplay in a province north of the capital, Manila.

The Philippine Arena, the world’s largest indoor arena, saw an influx of 40,000 concertgoers, resulting in “unforeseen traffic complications along the route”, the Presidential Security Group said in a statement.

“The Coldplay concert was awesome! Bravo Chris Martin!”, wrote First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos in an Instagram post. A presidential statement said the security threat posed by heavy traffic prompted President Marcos to use the presidential helicopter to attend the concert. Photo: Instagram

The traffic situation posed a security threat to Marcos, who attended the Friday night concert with his wife, prompting the use of the presidential chopper, it added.