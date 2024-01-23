“We are not endorsing Taiwanese independence. Taiwan is a province of China.”

“The One-China policy remains in place. We have adhered to the One-China policy strictly and conscientiously since we adopted [it],” Marcos said.

Marcos said in an interview with GMA News TV aired on Tuesday that his congratulatory comment to Lai Ching-te earlier this month, where he referred to him as president, was a “common courtesy”.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr said he does not endorse Taiwan independence and reiterated his country was committed to its One-China policy, a response to mainland China’s outrage over recent remarks in congratulating Taiwan’s election winner.

The congratulatory message, however, drew a sharp rebuke from China, with its foreign ministry spokesperson telling Marcos last week to “read more books to properly understand the ins and outs of the Taiwan issue”.

That prompted a fierce response from the Philippines defence minister, who criticised the Chinese official for “low and gutter-level talk”.

Marcos in the interview added he was for peace and “does not want conflict” in the region.

The Philippines and China have been at loggerheads this past year, coinciding with Marcos making overtures to defence ally the United States, including widening base access to the US military.

Mainland China has seen that as a provocation and part of a challenge by Washington to its Taiwan policy.

The Philippines and Taiwan have unofficial ties, as both maintain an “economic and cultural office” in Taipei and Manila serving as a de facto embassy.

Beijing regards the island as a breakaway province to be brought under mainland control – by force, if necessary. Many countries, including the US, do not officially recognise Taiwan as an independent state but oppose the use of force to change the status quo.