He is the second Singaporean to be dealt with under the Internal Security Act (ISA) for being radicalised by far-right extremist ideologies.

A 16-year-old Singaporean student who identified as a white supremacist and aspired to conduct attacks against minority groups overseas was issued with a restriction order under the Internal Security Act in November 2023, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said on Wednesday.

The first was detained under the ISA in December 2020, and ISD said on Wednesday that he was released and issued with a Suspension Direction this month.

ISD said the 19-year-old Singaporean has made good progress in his rehabilitation and is assessed to “no longer pose an imminent security threat”.

The 16-year-old who was issued the restriction order in November first chanced upon videos online by American far-right political commentator and white supremacist Paul Nicholas Miller, who advocated for a race war, in 2022.

By early 2023, he had developed an intense hatred of communities typically targeted by far-right extremists, including African Americans, Arabs and LGBTQ individuals.

Fuelled by online extremist rhetoric, he came to believe that African Americans were responsible for a significant percentage of crime in the United States and deserved to “die a horrible death”.

He subscribed to the Great Replacement Theory commonly referenced by far-right terrorists such as Christchurch attacker Brenton Tarrant , which propagates the idea that the indigenous white population in Western countries are in danger of being replaced by non-white immigrants.

He also perceived illegal Arab immigrants as having committed violent attacks against white populations in Western countries.

The youth took part in several far-right online chat groups and channels, where he shared violent anti-African American videos, as doing so gave him a sense of belonging to the white supremacist community, the ISD said.

At the point of investigation, he strongly identified as a white supremacist and pro-white sympathiser, and hoped to be recruited for violent attacks by white supremacist groups overseas to “fight for the whites”.

Singapore’s city skyline. The 16-year-old is the second Singaporean to be dealt with under the Internal Security Act for being radicalised by far-right extremist ideologies. Photo: AFP

The student had considered travelling to Western countries such as France, Italy, the US, and Russia, to participate in attacks against his vilified communities.

Specifically, he shared his interest to conduct a mass shooting in the US in 10 years’ time in a far-right online chat group.

But beyond online searches for weapons, he did not take steps to actualise his attack aspirations as he lacked the financial resources and know-how to do so.

There was no indication that the youth had tried to influence his family or friends with his violent extremist views, nor were they aware of his attack ideations.

The youth also had no plans to conduct any attacks locally, as he felt that these communities had not caused trouble in Singapore

In contrast, the earlier case who was radicalised by far-right extremist ideology had made detailed plans and preparations to conduct terrorist attacks using a machete against Muslims at two mosques in Singapore, and was detained under the ISA.

As part of his restriction order, the 16-year-old youth will be required to undergo a holistic rehabilitation programme aimed at countering the violent extremist ideologies that he had imbibed online.

The rehabilitation programme will be geared towards helping the youth internalise that his racial supremacist views are incompatible with Singapore’s multiracial and multi-religious society, the ISD said.

They added that the teen will receive psychological counselling by ISD psychologists to address his propensity to violence and factors that render him vulnerable to radical influences.

Such factors include his emotional regulation and self-identity issues, which had fuelled his desire to identify as a white supremacist and be part of a like-minded, seemingly powerful group.

ISD case officers will also engage the youth regularly to monitor his rehabilitation and work closely with his family and school to ensure that he has sufficient support.

He has also been assigned two mentors who will provide him with additional guidance and cyber-wellness skills. The two mentors are Ministry of Education-trained teachers who are volunteers from the Religious Rehabilitation Group, who have experience working with and coaching youths.

In addition, ISD is working with community partners such as the Inter-Agency Aftercare Group to explore suitable community-based programmes which will equip him with pro-social skills.

While under the restriction order, the teen cannot access the internet or social media , issue public statements, address public meetings or print, distribute, contribute to any publication.

He is also not permitted to change his residence or travel out of Singapore without the approval of the Director of the ISD.

Such divisive rhetoric can create deep societal divides, amplify prejudices, and encourage acts of violence towards minorities or ‘out-groups’ ISD statement

ISD said that while far-right extremist ideologies have not gained a significant foothold in Singapore, the cases of these two youths serve as a reminder that Singaporeans are not immune to such ideologies, and that there is a need to maintain vigilance.

Far-right ideologies, which often espouse white supremacist, anti-Islam, xenophobic and anti-immigration beliefs, can be adapted to fit the Singaporean landscape, they added.

“Far-right extremist rhetoric promotes an ‘us-versus-them’ narrative, ‘them’ being members of other communities who are perceived to be the enemy.

“Such divisive rhetoric can create deep societal divides, amplify prejudices, and encourage acts of violence towards minorities or ‘out-groups’,” ISD said.