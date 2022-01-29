1 year after the 2021 Myanmar coup

Myanmar’s generals seized power on February 1, 2021, arresting the country’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other members of the democratically-elected ruling party. In the year since it ousted the civilian government, the junta’s crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators has left some 1,500 dead in a country of 50 million. In a four-part series, the Post looks at the prospects of a diplomatic resolution led by the Asean bloc, the tactics the military has taken to control the backlash on the ground and the extent of China’s role in shaping the outcome of Myanmar's latest crisis.