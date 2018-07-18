NewsChina
Former US intelligence officer pleads not guilty to accusations he tried to sell secrets to China

58-year-old Hansen was arrested in June after allegedly meeting with an FBI informant and discussing selling US military plans to Chinese intelligence

PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 18 July, 2018, 5:59am
UPDATED : Wednesday, 18 July, 2018, 6:25am

Associated Press
Associated Press

A former US intelligence officer has pleaded not guilty to charges he tried to sell secrets to China.

Ron Rockwell Hansen entered his plea in a federal court in his home state of Utah on Friday.

Judge Paul Warner has ordered him held without bail pending trial.

The case was moved from Washington, where 58-year-old Hansen was arrested in June after allegedly meeting with an FBI informant and discussing selling US military plans to Chinese intelligence. Authorities say he was on his way to board a flight to China.

He has been charged with 15 counts of espionage, smuggling and financial charges.

A pretrial conference has been scheduled for August 30.

Hansen’s lawyer Robert Hunt declined to comment.

 

