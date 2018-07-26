The US embassy in Beijing has confirmed there was an explosion outside the compound in the Chinese capital but there were no injuries to embassy staff.

“There was an explosion at approximately 1pm today in the public space off the southeast corner of the embassy compound. According to the embassy’s regional security officer, there was one individual who detonated a bomb. Other than the bomber, there were no injuries. The local police responded,” an embassy spokeswoman said.

Photos posted on Twitter showed a large amount of smoke and what appeared to be police vehicles surrounding the vast structure in northeastern Beijing on Thursday afternoon.

A person who works near the embassy said he heard the explosion at about 1.05pm.

Police did not immediately respond to comments on the incident.

#BREAKING: India’s Envoy to Beijing Ambassador Gautam Bambawle speaks to me after explosion outside US Embassy which is next to Indian Embassy. Says, ‘WE HEARD THE BLAST. WE ARE JUST NEXT DOOR. THERE ARE NO FATALITIES. IT WAS A LOW INTENSITY BLAST. ALL INDIANS ARE SAFE.’ — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 26, 2018

China and the United States are in the middle of a trade dispute, but America remains a hugely popular destination for travel, education and immigration for Chinese.

Additional reporting by Associated Press

