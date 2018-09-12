NewsChina
US-China trade war
US proposing new round of trade talks with China in near future

Senior US officials, led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, recently sent an invitation to Chinese counterparts, according to sources cited by WSJ

PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 12 September, 2018, 11:39pm
UPDATED : Thursday, 13 September, 2018, 12:21am

Reuters
Reuters

The US is proposing a new round of trade talks with China in the near future, according to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal.

Senior US officials, led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, recently sent an invitation to Chinese counterparts headed by Vice-Premier Liu He, proposing a bilateral trade meeting, according to the sources.

The proposed meeting might happen in Washington or Beijing, the WSJ reported.

More to come …

 

