Minneapolis police have finished their initial investigation into a sexual assault allegation against Chinese billionaire Richard Liu and have turned the case over to prosecutors for possible charges, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said his office will review the evidence and make a charging decision. There is no deadline for that decision.

The founder of the Beijing-based e-commerce site JD.com was arrested August 31 in Minneapolis on suspicion of rape. A police report does not provide details of the alleged incident.

Liu, 45, was released the next day and he returned to China.

Liu is a student with the Carlson School of Management’s doctor of business administration China programme and was in Minneapolis to attend a residency from August 26 to September 1.

The four-year programme is geared toward high-level executives in China and is a partnership with Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management.

JD.com has said Liu was falsely accused. His defence lawyers in Minneapolis have said he is innocent.

Liu, known in Chinese as Liu Qiangdong, is a prominent member of the Chinese tech elite, with a fortune of US$7.5 billion.

JD.com is the country’s largest e-commerce company after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., backed by investors from social media titan Tencent Holdings Ltd. to American names Walmart Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.

Liu has led the US$45 billion business since its founding and controls the business through special voting rights.



