US slaps sanctions on Chinese military unit for buying Russian jets, missiles

The US government has slapped punitive sanctions on a key unit of the Chinese military for buying Russian fighter jets and surface-to-air missiles.

Washington said the purchases by the Equipment Development Department (EDD) of China’s Ministry of Defence violated US sanctions on Russia. Both the EDD and its director, Li Shangfu, have been named in the sanctions.

The action is “aimed at imposing costs on Russia in response to its malign activities,” a senior US administration official said, referring to alleged hacking by Russia during the US presidential elections in 2016 and its military intervention in Eastern Ukraine.

One State Department official, who briefed reporters and speaking on condition of anonymity, insisted that the China sanctions targeted Moscow only, not Beijing or its military.

“The ultimate target of these sanctions is Russia. CAATSA sanctions in this context are not intended to undermine the defense capabilities of any particular country,” the official told reporters on a conference call. “They are instead aimed at imposing costs upon Russia in response to its malign activities.”



In a press release, the US Department of State announced that the sanctions had been invoked under Section 231 of Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act of 2017 (CAATSA) “for engaging in significant transactions with persons on the [List of Specified Persons].

“These transactions involved Russia’s transfer to China of [Russian Sukhoi] Su-35 combat aircraft and S-400 surface-to-air missile system-related equipment.”

China received ten Su-35s in December 2017 and a first batch of S-400 missile system-related equipment in 2018, the statement said. “Both transactions resulted from pre-August 2, 2017, deals negotiated between EDD and Rosoboronexport (ROE), Russia’s main arms export entity,” it added.

The EDD was founded in 2016 by Chinese President Xi Jinping with a remit of overseeing and improving the country’s military technology. It is a key part of the Central Military Commission that controls the Chinese military.

The sanctions will deny EDD any foreign export licences, prohibit it from making foreign exchange transactions within US jurisdiction or using the US financial system, and block its property and interests within US control.

Sanctions on Li will also prohibit using the US financial system and making foreign exchanges, and block any of his property or interests. He will also be prohibited from having a US visa.

“Section 231 of CAATSA and today’s actions are not intended to undermine the military capabilities or combat readiness of any country, but rather to impose costs on Russia in response to its interference in the United States election process, its unacceptable behaviour in eastern Ukraine, and other malign activities,” the statement said.

“Today’s actions further demonstrate the Department of State’s continuing commitment to fully implement CAATSA section 231, which has already deterred billions of dollars-worth of potential arms exports from Russia.

“State encourages all persons to avoid engaging in transactions with entities on the LSP that may risk sanctions, including high-value, major transactions for sophisticated weapons systems.”



The sanctions were imposed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in consultation with Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin, and at the behest of President Donald Trump, according to the release.

Also on Wednesday, the Trump administration also blacklisted a further 33 people and entities associated with Russian military and intelligence, adding them to a sanctions list under CAATSA.

﻿Agence France-Presse and Reuters contributed to this story

