US opens anti-dumping probe on Chinese mattresses after complaints

The United States is investigating alleged dumping of China-made mattresses after complaints from several US manufacturers, including Leggett & Platt, Tempur Sealy International and others, the Department of Commerce said on Friday.

If the department determines that China is selling mattresses in the United States at less than fair value, and is harming US sellers, it would then impose duties, it said in its statement.

Shares of Tempur Sealy were up nearly 1.5 per cent in late morning trade following the Commerce statement, while shares of Leggett & Platt up less than 1 per cent.

Other privately held companies – Corsicana Mattress, Elite Comfort Solutions, Future Foam, FXI, Innocor, Kolcraft Enterprises and Serta Simmons Bedding - also signed the petition asking Commerce to investigate, the department said.

Mattresses from China were estimated to be worth about US$436.5 million in 2017, according to the department.

It said the US International Trade Commission (ITC) would make its initial decision by November 2, followed by the Commerce Department by February 27.

A final decision is scheduled for May 13, but could be later, it added.