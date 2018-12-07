Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s chief financial officer, Sabrina Meng Wanzhou, was arrested as part of a US investigation into an alleged scheme to use the global banking system to evade US sanctions against Iran, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The United States has been looking into whether Huawei Technologies Ltd violated US sanctions against Iran since at least 2016 and more recently the company’s use of HSBC Holdings Plc to make illegal transactions involving Iran.

In 2012, HSBC paid US$1.92 billion and entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the US Attorney’s office in Brooklyn for violating US sanctions and money-laundering laws.

An HSBC spokesperson declined to comment. Huawei also declined to comment. A spokesman for the US Attorney’s office in Brooklyn, which Reuters has reported is investigating Huawei, declined to comment.

HSBC is not under investigation, according to a person familiar with the matter.