A series of Vancouver residents offered to pledge their homes worth millions of dollars to ensure the release of Huawei chief financial officer Sabrina Meng Wanzhou, as a Canadian judge neared a decision Tuesday on whether to grant her bail.



Meng has been imprisoned since December 1, when she was detained while changing planes in Vancouver International Airport on a request by the United States, which seeks her extradition on multiple fraud charges stemming from alleged breaches of sanctions against doing business with Iran.

Her lawyer, David J Martin, contended that Meng should be let free pending any such extradition proceedings, arguing that that she was no threat to flee the area and had ties to the Vancouver community.

Meng, a daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, owns two homes in Vancouver with her husband Liu Xiaozong, once lived in Vancouver herself and has been a regular traveller to the city.

On Monday, Martin told Mr. Justice Ehrcke that Meng would pay for private security guards to monitor her 24 hours a day and seize her if she tried to escape.

Representing the attorney general of Canada, on behalf of the United States, John Gibb-Carsley argued that Meng has access to vast resources and poses an unacceptable flight risk.

As the third day of the hearing got underway on Tuesday, Martin provided to Mr Justice William Ehrcke a list of people who could act as surety, in addition to Liu, who is not a resident of Canada. That had been a point of contention, with Gibb-Carsley opposing bail.

They included the Vancouver property agent who helped Meng and Liu buy both their homes here.

“We now meet every year – I consider them good friends,” said the property agent, a Mr Chen, pledging his C$1.8 million home as surety.

Another Vancouver couple, one of whom worked with Meng at Huawei in the 1990s, also pledged C$500,000 in equity in their home to act as surety. They said they understood they could lose their C$1.4 million home if she fled.

A third Vancouverite, whose husband once worked at Huawei with Meng and “knew Ms Meng very well”, pledged their C$6 million home, and also offered to act as personal surety.

Martin said that a fourth friend, a yoga instructor named Ms Peng, was in the public gallery with a cheque for C$50,000 that she would hand over immediately if Meng was granted bail, with Peng acting as surety.

Peng said she had spent much “quality time” with Meng and Liu in Vancouver and she believed Meng would not jeopardise her finances by fleeing.

Martin clarified that the home equity and cash being pledged on Tuesday by Meng’s friends amounted to about C$3 million. He said the people lining up to act as surety were “fine folk”.

“These are people pledging their homes, money and confidence to Ms Meng,” he said.

Returning to the issue of whether it was appropriate for Liu to act as surety for his wife, Gibb-Carsely said that the role was primarily one of supervision, as a “jailer in the community” – and that financial pledges were secondary.

”Because their ordinary lives are in China … it is inconceivable to me that if she were to go [and flee], that he wouldn’t go with her,” Gibb-Carsely said.

”Their interests are aligned … he is not an appropriate surety [and] he should be excluded,” Gibb-Carsley added.

On Tuesday, ahead of the decision, outside court, supporters of Meng eagerly awaited the bail result.

A man who identified himself only as James, a 20-year resident of Canada, said he regarded Meng as “a sister” to fellow Chinese. It was his second day protesting at the hearing.

James said he did not read newspapers but had followed the Meng case avidly on WeChat groups. He was incensed by unconfirmed reports that Meng had been shackled during court transfers, calling it “such an insult”.



“She is a mother of four children,” he said. “She is not a murderer … they should release her. Not bail. Just release.”

Heavy rain kept numbers down compared to Monday, when hundreds of members of the public showed up, many loudly supportive of Meng.

But on Tuesday, the 149-seat gallery in the British Columbia Supreme Court’s high-security Courtroom 20 was still packed, with dozens watching proceedings outside on video monitors.