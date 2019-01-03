China’s space programme is expected to make history early this morning when its Chang’e 4 lunar spacecraft touches down on the moon’s far side that has never been explored.

The lunar lander and rover spacecraft, which entered an elliptical lunar orbit Sunday morning, was poised to land in the Aitken Basin near the moon’s south pole at around 8.45am.

Chang’e 4 was launched atop a Long March 3B carrier rocket on December 8 at the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in southwest China’s Sichuan province. It entered lunar orbit four days later.

The vehicle carries a suite of instruments designed to help record and define the region’s geology as well as equipment to conduct biological experiments.

China National Space Administration has said that Chang’e 4’s scientific tasks included astronomical observation using low-frequency radio; surveying the terrain and land forms; detecting the mineral composition and shallow lunar surface structure; and measuring neutron radiation and neutral atoms – all to develop an understanding of the environment on the moon’s far side, also called the dark side.

The Chang’e 4 mission marks the world’s first expedition to a lunar region that never faces the Earth. All lunar landing probes to date travelled only to the near side, since it is easier to establish and maintain direct radio communication with the entire near side of the moon.

Karl Bergquist, the European Space Agency’s international relations administrator, is quoted by China Daily as saying that the Chang’e-4 mission is scientifically and technologically “very impressive” because “no one has ever done it, this mission will therefore advance our knowledge of the moon.”

Success of the Chang’e 4 mission would mark the completion of the second phase of the Chinese Lunar Exploration Programme (CLEP), one of 16 key technologies identified by the Chinese government.

According to CLEP, China plans to launch a returnable spacecraft called Chang’e 5 by 2020, under the third and final phase of the plan. Chang’e 5 will include a lunar lander and a rover that could return to Earth after collecting samples and performing lunar surveys.

In addition to home-grown scientific equipment, the Chang’e 4 mission also involves four scientific payloads developed by scientists from the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden and Saudi Arabia.