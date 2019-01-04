LinkedIn has censored the profile page of a prominent Chinese human rights activist, citing the company’s commitment to adhering to the “requirements of the Chinese government”.

The professional networking site informed the New York-based activist Zhou Fengsuo on Wednesday evening that, because of “specific content” in his profile, his page could no longer be viewed by users in China, according to correspondence that Zhou posted to Twitter.

“While we strongly support freedom of expression, we recognized when we launched that we would need to adhere to the requirements of the Chinese government in order to operate in China,” LinkedIn’s message to Zhou said.

As part of its launch in China in early 2014, LinkedIn agreed to demands from Chinese authorities to block access to accounts deemed to be in violation of local laws regulating content.

The agreement was roundly criticised by the human rights community, and there have been notable spikes in censorship around the annual anniversaries of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown on protesters calling for democratic reform.

Zhou, a leader of those protests who was once No 5 on Beijing’s most-wanted list, suspects the censorship has nothing to do with the content of his LinkedIn profile. Instead, he attributes it to his activity on other online platforms such as Chinese messaging app WeChat, where he recently shared a video calling for the end of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s rule.

His attempts to contact LinkedIn and ask what “specific content” had caused the censorship were unsuccessful, he said.

A spokesman for LinkedIn, which has been owned by Microsoft since 2017, said on Thursday that questions relating to the company’s China operations could not be answered out of Chinese business hours.

“I feel anger and outrage,” said Zhou, who runs a human rights organisation that advocates for and supports political prisoners in China. “It’s just not something you would expect from Silicon Valley, where they always profess their love for liberties and, in particular, expression.”

When accessed from within China on Thursday, the web address for Zhou’s account returned a page asking users to verify their phone number before continuing. An SMS verification code was never received.

Other LinkedIn accounts could be viewed on Thursday without the need for phone verification.

Zhou, who said he posted content such as articles and photos on LinkedIn only “sporadically”, had most recently posted a message ahead of the New Year on behalf of his organisation, Humanitarian China, that mentioned the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

“Next year is the 30th anniversary of June 4th,” he wrote in a post sent to his 975 followers. “The democratic movement of 1989 is the driving force of Humanitarian China.”

In early December, Zhou shared photos showing his attendance at a Lantos Foundation gala at which the Hong Kong pro-democratic activist Joshua Wong was honoured in absentia.

Zhou’s LinkedIn newsfeed also features a photo of him and Liu Xia, widow of Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo, during her trip to New York in September.

But Zhou, who is a member of numerous activist chat groups on WeChat, believes that his censorship by LinkedIn is the result of orders by authorities who are monitoring his activity on other online platforms.



“Just yesterday, I realised that whatever I post [on WeChat], other people in China can’t see it,” he said on Thursday.

Zhou said the change came after he circulated a video among several chat groups that showed people tearing and burning the pages of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “Governance of China”, accompanied by text saying that China would be “entirely free” if Xi was deposed.

US tech firms’ practice of censoring or curating content at the behest of foreign authoritarian governments has garnered additional scrutiny after several recent instances.

In August 2018, an investigation by The Intercept found that Google had been working covertly to develop a sanitised version of its search engine service for deployment in China. The project was halted after internal complaints, The Intercept reported in December.

Last week, the streaming platform Netflix pulled an episode from US comedian Hasan Minhaj’s series Patriot Act in Saudi Arabia because it criticised the country’s ruling royal family.