Trade talks in Beijing between the United States and China will continue for a third day, the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) confirmed on Tuesday.



A statement from the US side would likely follow the culmination of talks on Wednesday, Emily Davis, deputy assistant USTR for public and media affairs, said in an emailed statement.

The talks, the first of their kind since the two countries’ leaders brokered a temporary truce to the trade war at the G20 summit in December, were initially scheduled to take place over two days, with discussions continuing late into the night on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday that the negotiations were going “very well”.

Officials on both sides have said little else about the progress of discussions so far, though a leaked photo from Monday indicated a surprise appearance of Liu He, China’s vice-premier, at the otherwise low-ranking meeting.

The US delegation, led by deputy USTR Jeffrey Gerrish, includes representatives from the departments of energy, agriculture, treasury and commerce.

Additional reporting by Doug Palmer of POLITICO