United States trade negotiators challenged their Chinese counterparts on a wide-ranging list of grievances during trade talks this week, according to an announcement from the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) issued on Wednesday as the discussions in Beijing came to a close.

In the first official statement to issue from either side, the USTR said the meetings, which began on Monday, were part of a push to achieve “needed structural changes in China with respect to forced technology transfer, intellectual property protection, non-tariff barriers, cyber intrusions and cyber theft of trade secrets for commercial purposes, services, and agriculture”.

The discussions also covered China’s commitment to purchasing “a substantial amount of agricultural, energy, manufactured goods, and other products and services from the United States”, the statement added, referring to one of the outcomes to have arisen from the December 1 face-to-face meeting between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

The USTR gave no indication as to what, if any, agreements had been made during the latest round of talks, but said that the US delegation would now “report back to receive guidance on the next steps”.

Given the relatively low-ranking status of the negotiations, led by deputy USTR Jeffrey Gerrish on the US side and vice-minister for commerce Wang Shouwen on the Chinese side, observers and analysts had predicted that the talks would seek to lay groundwork for future, more senior, discussions, rather than brokering any substantive deals.

Any agreement, said the USTR, would need to provide for “complete implementation subject to ongoing verification and effective enforcement”.

Wednesday’s announcement by the US came earlier than many had expected, with Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the state-run Global Times tabloid, tweeting on Wednesday to say that both sides would be releasing statements “at the same time on Thursday morning Beijing time”.