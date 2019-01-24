The US Navy sent the destroyer USS McCampbell and replenishment oiler USNS Walter S. Diehl through the Taiwan Strait Thursday.

It is the fourth time the Navy has publicly admitted to sending surface combatants through the closely-watched strait since the US restarted the practice last summer.

It comes at a sensitive time in US-China relations, and is likely to draw criticism from Beijing, which has previously bristled at US military activity in the region.

Two US Navy warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday and Taiwan said multiple Chinese military jets flew near the southern tip of the self-ruled island to the West Pacific on the same day for a naval training exercise.

US guided missile destroyer USS McCampbell and the USNS Walter S. Diehl conducted “a routine” Taiwan Strait transit “in accordance with international law,” US Pacific Fleet spokesman Lt. Commander Tim Gorman told CNN.

“The ships’ transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Gorman said. “The US Navy will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows.”

The US Navy sailed two ships through the Strait in October and November, a manoeuvre that was followed by multiple Chinese warships sailing into the area.

The two US warships’ latest voyage is expected to further disrupt already rocky China-US relations. Beijing and Washington are embroiled in a trade war that augers to seriously damage both economies unless negotiators from both sides can reach an agreement before a 90-day truce called in December expires on March 1.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defence confirmed two US warships did sail through the Strait, and that the excursion was continuing as of Thursday night.

Separately, the ministry said the People’s Liberation Army Air Force on Thursday had military aircraft, including H6 jet bombers and KJ500 Airborne Early Warning planes, fly through the Bashi Channel, between the island’s southern tip and the Philippines, to the West Pacific.

“The PLA aircraft returned to their base after completing their long-distance training exercise,” a spokesman said. The PLA conducted a similar exercise last week.

The moves by the Chinese and US navies came as China’s state television broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday that the PLA’s Southern Theatre was conducting a naval training exercise in the West Pacific.

The USS McCampbell, an Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, completed a joint operation with the British Royal Navy frigate, the HMS Argyll, in the South China Sea, according to US Pacific Fleet. It was the two navies’ first joint drill in the region since 2010.

Both sides said the joint exercise signalled their shared emphasis on regional peace and stability to “address common security priorities”.

Admiral John Richardson, the US Chief of Naval Operations, said in Tokyo last Friday that US Navy ships would continue to operate freely in international waters. Those vessels would include US aircraft carriers sailing through the Taiwan Strait, Richardson said, adding that the US considers the Taiwan Strait to be international waters.

“We don’t see any kind of limitation on whatever type of ship could pass through those waters,” he said.

While Taiwan Strait transits by US warships occurred infrequently in the past, the US has made these manoeuvres routine in the past year, which has been characterised by rising tension between Washington and Beijing.

The US Navy sent the destroyer USS Stockdale and the replenishment oiler USNS Pecos through the strait in November, just a few weeks after the destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur and the cruiser USS Antietam did the same in October.

The destroyers USS Mustin and USS Benfold sailed the strait between mainland China and Taiwan for the first time last year in July.

The Chinese government views Taiwan, a self-ruled democratic territory, as a renegade province, and is deeply concerned about foreign interference, particularly US military support.

Beijing feels it may embolden pro-independence forces. In a recent speech, Chinese President Xi Jinping made it clear that forceful reunification remains on the table.

A new Defense Intelligence Agency assessment of China’s military might explains: “Beijing's long-standing interest to eventually compel Taiwan's reunification with the mainland and deter any attempt by Taiwan to declare independence has served as the primary driver for China's military modernisation.”

“Beijing's anticipation that foreign forces would intervene in a Taiwan scenario led the [Chinese military] to develop a range of systems to deter and deny foreign regional force projection.”

In a recent meeting with Richardson, Chinese General Li Zuocheng asserted: “If anyone wants to separate Taiwan from China, the Chinese military will safeguard the national unity at all costs so as to protect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

China sent military aircraft, specifically a Sukhoi Su-30 and a Shaanxi Y-8 transport plane, flying past Taiwan on Tuesday, causing the Taiwanese military to scramble aircraft and surveillance ships in response. China regularly conducts encirclement drills around Taiwan.

Additional reporting by Sarah Zheng and Business Insider