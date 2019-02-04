Fire posed the greatest danger to the Forbidden City, as it was constructed almost entirely from wood. With the palace at constant risk of sabotage and accidental blazes, it was essential to be prepared to tackle the peril.

Burning torches were used to illuminate the palace interior, so strict protocol was established to prevent accidental fires. The Forbidden City’s taller buildings were most vulnerabile to lightning strikes. The Hall of Supreme Harmony caught fire after being struck by a bolt of lightning just 100 days after its inauguration.

How the Forbidden City was built to survive fire and earthquakes

Palace vats

Some 308 iron and copper vats storing rainwater were dotted around the Forbidden City. They were as diverse in size and style as many of the other palace artefacts. Ming dynasty vats, for example, had simple rings on the sides, while vats from the Qing period had decorative bronze rings held by elaborate animal shapes. Perhaps the most striking were the 18 copper vats which surrounded the main Imperial Palace buildings with their sumptuous gold inlays.



The city moat usually froze over in winter, making it necessary to prevent the water in the vats from suffering the same fate. The vats were placed on stone blocks over small fires so there would always be water on hand if a fire broke out.



Preserving the wood

In a building made mostly of wood, preservation of materials is very important. Although major buildings in the Forbidden City have occasionally been restored and rebuilt after being damaged by fire, conflicts, wars and the passage of time, most other structures have remained intact for hundreds of years.



The artisans’ aesthetic designs were not purely decorative – they also sealed and protected the woodwork to help preserve the structures. Purpose-made paint was applied in layers and pieces of patterned paper were used to help safeguard the surfaces.

This is an excerpt from The Forbidden City’s unique architecture: Protecting the city from the ravages of time, fire and the fury of earthquakes , a multimedia infographic