Top US officials to make China-related enforcement announcement

Senior officials of the Trump administration are expected to make an announcement on Monday afternoon concerning “national security related criminal charges” related to China.

US Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, as well as FBI Director Christopher Wray, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross are expected to make the announcement at 4.30pm in Washington, according to the US Justice Department.

No details of the charges were officially disclosed, but Bloomberg reported that US prosecutors are planning to file criminal charges related to Huawei Technologies, China’s largest smartphone maker.

Citing “a person familiar with the matter”, Bloomberg said that US attorneys in New York and Seattle had been leading investigations into alleged sanctions violations and theft of trade secrets.

Huawei has been the target of a broad US crackdown over allegations it has stolen trade secrets, violated sanctions against Iran and sold equipment that could be used by China’s Communist Party for spying.

‘This must stop’: China accused of ‘huge hacks to steal trade secrets’

The announcement comes as the US has stepped up its effort to crack down on what it contends is China’s espionage on American technology, citing national security concerns.

In December, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced charges against two Chinese men, citing evidence that they were hackers associated with the Ministry of State Security and had broken into computer systems at a dozen companies and government agencies in the US and around the world, targeting intellectual property and confidential business information.

Also in December, Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, 46, a daughter of Huawei’s founder, was detained in Canada on a request from the US, which alleged that she committed fraud to sidestep sanctions against Iran. She is free on bail in Vancouver, pending extradition proceedings.