China will exempt 14 Brazilian firms, including market leaders BRF and JBS Group, from anti-dumping tariffs on imports of chicken products, provided their sales are made above an undisclosed floor price.

The exemptions followed months of negotiations between Brazilian chicken producers and China, as Brazil sought to resolve an anti-dumping investigation that began in August 2017. Brazil is the world’s leading exporter of chicken and the biggest overseas supplier to China.

A preliminary determination in June last year placed duties of between 18.8 per cent and 38.4 per cent on all of China’s imports of Brazilian broiler chickens.

Under a final decision issued by the Ministry of Commerce on Friday, Beijing will maintain tariffs of between 17.8 per cent and 32.4 per cent on imports from February 17 for five years.

However, some companies will be excluded from the tariffs as part of a “price undertaking” agreed between the two sides, and reported by Reuters last month. The agreement set minimum prices for sales to China, but those were not published on Friday.

The move came after Chinese poultry prices hit record levels of 11.2 yuan (US$1.65) per kilo late last year as domestic supply tightened.

China has banned imports of breeding birds from many major suppliers because of bird flu outbreaks, hurting domestic production. The country is the world’s second-largest producer and consumer of chicken.

Demand for poultry meat also appeared to have increased after outbreaks of African swine fever dented appetite for pork.

Despite the preliminary results of the dumping investigation, Brazilian chicken exports to China were expected to increase by about 10 per cent in 2018 from a year earlier.

But competition is increasing, with China last year opening up its market to imports from Russia and lifting a years-long ban on Thai imports.

“If the market goes down and there’s stronger competition, some low priced products will not get into the market,” an industry source said.

Brazil mainly exports chicken feet, legs and wings to China, products that are in high demand and short supply in the domestic market.