US President Donald Trump (left) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (right), shown during a Seoul television news programme, will meet again in Hanoi next week. Photo: SCMP Pictures
US negotiators ‘don’t know’ if North Korea intends to remove nuclear weapons, contradicting Donald Trump
- US president’s second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is set for Hanoi next week
- Officials see ‘a possibility that North Korea can make the choice to fully denuclearise’
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump in Singapore. Photo: AP
Trump-Kim summit 2019: is North Korea really willing to give up its nukes? The Americans who negotiated a 1994 deal still have hope
- Under Bill Clinton, US agreed deal to freeze Pyongyang’s plutonium production
- But that deal collapsed after North Korea established parallel programme
