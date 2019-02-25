Channels

Guo Ping, Huawei Technologies chairman, in 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
China

Huawei chairman Guo Ping shrugs off threat of US ban as company unveils foldable phone

  • Guo says such a move is not necessary but that the company can succeed without the US market
  • Company also introduced new foldable phone on eve of the Mobile World Congress trade fair
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: Monday, 25 Feb, 2019 3:30am



Gear

Huawei looks to show its lead in 5G technology at world’s biggest mobile industry exhibition

  • Some 25 telecoms network operators are forecast to launch 5G mobile services this year
  • In the same period, more than one million 5G smartphones are expected to be sold
Bien Perez

Bien Perez  

Updated: Sunday, 24 Feb, 2019 8:04am


