Donald Trump said he will delay the application of additional tariffs on Chinese imports. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump to delay extra tariffs on Chinese imports
- US President cites ‘substantial progress’ in announcement that he will delay tariff hike
- Trump suggests further US-China negotiations will precede a face-to-face meeting between him and Chinese President Xi Jinping
Topic | US-China trade war
Donald Trump said he will delay the application of additional tariffs on Chinese imports. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Donald Trump watches as China's vice-premier Liu He, left, speaks with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, right, at the White House last week. Photo: AFP
Chinese and US trade negotiators tussle over enforcement issues during ‘very productive talks’
- Donald Trump tweets positive remark but offers no hint of outcome as negotiations enter fourth day
- Discussions on Sunday revolve around the thorny issue of how to enforce a potential trade deal
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump watches as China's vice-premier Liu He, left, speaks with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, right, at the White House last week. Photo: AFP