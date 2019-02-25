Channels

Donald Trump said he will delay the application of additional tariffs on Chinese imports. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

Donald Trump to delay extra tariffs on Chinese imports

  • US President cites ‘substantial progress’ in announcement that he will delay tariff hike
  • Trump suggests further US-China negotiations will precede a face-to-face meeting between him and Chinese President Xi Jinping
Topic |   US-China trade war
Robert Delaney  

Owen Churchill  

Updated: Monday, 25 Feb, 2019 8:37am

Donald Trump said he will delay the application of additional tariffs on Chinese imports. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Donald Trump watches as China's vice-premier Liu He, left, speaks with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, right, at the White House last week. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Chinese and US trade negotiators tussle over enforcement issues during ‘very productive talks’

  • Donald Trump tweets positive remark but offers no hint of outcome as negotiations enter fourth day
  • Discussions on Sunday revolve around the thorny issue of how to enforce a potential trade deal
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu  

Owen Churchill  

Zhou Xin  

Updated: Monday, 25 Feb, 2019 6:18am

US President Donald Trump watches as China's vice-premier Liu He, left, speaks with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, right, at the White House last week. Photo: AFP
