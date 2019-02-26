US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, speaking Monday at a Centre for Strategic and International Studies event on the rule of law, described China as a foreign adversary whose forced internment of Uygurs reflected a government that used law as ‘a mechanism for rulers to maintain control and quash dissent’. Photo: AP
US Justice Department official calls China a ‘foreign adversary’ that lacks commitment to rule of law
- Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein criticises Beijing, particularly over Uygur detentions
- His remarks reflect Trump administration positions that cast China as a threat on multiple fronts
Topic | US-China relations
