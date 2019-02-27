Robert Strayer, centre, holds a news briefing at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
US cyber official says Europe listening to its message on China’s ‘deceitful’ Huawei
- People are understanding the US’ point ‘about the security risks that are inherent in this technology coming from China’, says US cyber official Robert Strayer
- The official was part of a US delegation in Barcelona seeking to persuade governments and telecoms operators at the Mobile World Congress
Topic | Huawei
Huawei Technologies rotating chairman Guo Ping delivered a keynote speech at MWC Barcelona in Spain on February 26, 2019. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Huawei defends its track record in data security, saying US has no evidence to back up Chinese spying allegations
- Huawei gets almost half of its more than US$100 billion in annual revenue from overseas markets
- With peak data rates up to 20 times faster than 4G, 5G will serve as ‘the connective tissue’ for new mobile applications
Topic | MWC Barcelona 2019
