Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Robert Strayer, centre, holds a news briefing at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China

US cyber official says Europe listening to its message on China’s ‘deceitful’ Huawei

  • People are understanding the US’ point ‘about the security risks that are inherent in this technology coming from China’, says US cyber official Robert Strayer
  • The official was part of a US delegation in Barcelona seeking to persuade governments and telecoms operators at the Mobile World Congress
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: Wednesday, 27 Feb, 2019 2:17am

TOP PICKS

Robert Strayer, centre, holds a news briefing at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Huawei Technologies rotating chairman Guo Ping delivered a keynote speech at MWC Barcelona in Spain on February 26, 2019. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Gear

Huawei defends its track record in data security, saying US has no evidence to back up Chinese spying allegations

  • Huawei gets almost half of its more than US$100 billion in annual revenue from overseas markets
  • With peak data rates up to 20 times faster than 4G, 5G will serve as ‘the connective tissue’ for new mobile applications
Topic |   MWC Barcelona 2019
Bien Perez

Bien Perez  

Updated: Tuesday, 26 Feb, 2019 11:25pm

TOP PICKS

Huawei Technologies rotating chairman Guo Ping delivered a keynote speech at MWC Barcelona in Spain on February 26, 2019. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.