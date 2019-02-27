Students queue at Senate House before a graduation ceremony at the University of Cambridge in 2010. Photo: Reuters
Oxford and Cambridge lose hundreds of local UK undergraduates - but gain even more international students, many from China
- There were 645 fewer British undergraduates taking first degrees at Cambridge and Oxford last year, compared to five years earlier
- But international student numbers rose by 840
Topic | Education
