Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou arrives at a parole office in Vancouver, British Columbia on December 12. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
China

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case will go ahead, Canada says after ‘thorough review of evidence’

  • A “thorough and diligent review of the evidence” determined a case for Meng’s extradition could be presented to a judge, Canadian officials said
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
SCMP

Wendy Wu  

POLITICO  

Updated: Saturday, 2 Mar, 2019 6:35am

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou arrives at a parole office in Vancouver, British Columbia on December 12. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Canada will decide on March 1 whether to extradite Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou to the United States. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China calls ‘bunk’ on Huawei threat as Canada’s decision on Meng Wanzhou looms

  • Chinese envoys ramp up support for telecom giant as United States maintains pressure to exclude company from 5G networks
Topic |   Huawei
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: Saturday, 2 Mar, 2019 4:08am

Canada will decide on March 1 whether to extradite Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou to the United States. Photo: AP
