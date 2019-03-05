Channels

Members of the Coalition to Advance Religious Freedom in China stand at a news conference announcing the alliance's formation, holding photos of Chinese citizens allegedly persecuted for their faith. Photo: Owen Churchill/SCMP
China

US faith groups assemble a united front decrying Beijing’s restrictions on Chinese religious freedom

  • The Coalition to Advance Religious Freedom in China is formed as global scrutiny grows of the measures Beijing has taken against Uygurs in Xinjiang
  • The alliance wants Trump administration to apply Magnitsky sanctions against Chinese officials
Topic |   Xinjiang
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: Tuesday, 5 Mar, 2019 7:12am

China has closed its consulate in Izmir, in a move interpreted as a response to comments by Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, shown speaking on February 19. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China shuts Turkey consulate in wake of Uygur row

  • Izmir mission closed down for ‘efficiency’
  • Decision follows war of words between Beijing and Ankara over treatment of Muslim minority population in Xinjiang
Topic |   Turkey
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: Saturday, 2 Mar, 2019 5:01am

