Members of the Coalition to Advance Religious Freedom in China stand at a news conference announcing the alliance's formation, holding photos of Chinese citizens allegedly persecuted for their faith. Photo: Owen Churchill/SCMP
US faith groups assemble a united front decrying Beijing’s restrictions on Chinese religious freedom
- The Coalition to Advance Religious Freedom in China is formed as global scrutiny grows of the measures Beijing has taken against Uygurs in Xinjiang
- The alliance wants Trump administration to apply Magnitsky sanctions against Chinese officials
Topic | Xinjiang
Members of the Coalition to Advance Religious Freedom in China stand at a news conference announcing the alliance's formation, holding photos of Chinese citizens allegedly persecuted for their faith. Photo: Owen Churchill/SCMP
China has closed its consulate in Izmir, in a move interpreted as a response to comments by Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, shown speaking on February 19. Photo: Reuters
China shuts Turkey consulate in wake of Uygur row
- Izmir mission closed down for ‘efficiency’
- Decision follows war of words between Beijing and Ankara over treatment of Muslim minority population in Xinjiang
Topic | Turkey
China has closed its consulate in Izmir, in a move interpreted as a response to comments by Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, shown speaking on February 19. Photo: Reuters