The FAA has shown reluctance to take tough action against a major American manufacturer. Photo: Getty Images/AFP)
China taking lead to ground Boeing 737 MAX signals challenge to US authority in worldwide civil aviation
- Ethiopia, Indonesia, Singapore and European Union followed suit, among others, despite US Federal Aviation Administration backing jet’s airworthiness
- Move puts pressure on US officials to explain their reasoning and future plans
Topic | Aviation
An Air China Boeing 737 MAX 8 in Zhoushan. China operates the world’s largest contingent of the aircraft. Photo: AP
European Union grounds Boeing 737 MAX, as a growing cascade of nations follows China’s lead after deadly crashes
- In addition to the EU, regulators and airlines in 23 countries have now halted flights by Boeing’s 737 MAX
- The crisis of confidence was triggered when a brand new Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crashed on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board
