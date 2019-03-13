Channels

The FAA has shown reluctance to take tough action against a major American manufacturer. Photo: Getty Images/AFP)
China

China taking lead to ground Boeing 737 MAX signals challenge to US authority in worldwide civil aviation

  • Ethiopia, Indonesia, Singapore and European Union followed suit, among others, despite US Federal Aviation Administration backing jet’s airworthiness
  • Move puts pressure on US officials to explain their reasoning and future plans
Topic |   Aviation
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 8:36am, 13 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:36am, 13 Mar, 2019

An Air China Boeing 737 MAX 8 in Zhoushan. China operates the world’s largest contingent of the aircraft. Photo: AP
Transport

European Union grounds Boeing 737 MAX, as a growing cascade of nations follows China’s lead after deadly crashes

  • In addition to the EU, regulators and airlines in 23 countries have now halted flights by Boeing’s 737 MAX
  • The crisis of confidence was triggered when a brand new Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crashed on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board
Topic |   Aviation
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 11:26am, 12 Mar, 2019

Updated: 3:11am, 13 Mar, 2019

